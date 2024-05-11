J-K admin revoked our rally permission in Dal Lake to favour BJP-aligned party: NC

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Saturday accused the administration in Jammu and Kashmir of revoking permission for the party's boat rally and roadshow in the interior area of Dal Lake here on "flimsy reasons" to allow "a BJP-aligned proxy party" to campaign in the same location.

The party's chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the NC had applied for permission for a boat campaign rally and roadshow in Mir Behri Dal Lake interiors for Srinagar Lok Sabha candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Sadiq said permission for the rally was first granted by the administration, but then revoked.

The administration, however, said the Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, had sought permission for a rally in the same location and date before the NC.

It said the permission given to NC for the rally and roadshow was withdrawn to avoid a clash between the parties.

"If you're seeking evidence of bias toward us look no further than this striking example. Permission granted to @JKNC_ and its party candidate @RuhullahMehdi for a boat rally and road show in Mir Behri Dal Lake interiors today was swiftly revoked in the middle of the night, citing flimsy reasons," Sadiq said in a post on X.

He said while the party was barred from campaigning, "a BJP-aligned proxy party enjoys the privilege of doing so in the same location".

"This sequence of events, from permission to withdrawal, is truly shameful," he said, posting the order of permission and then its subsequent revocation.

Despite attempts to use administrative powers against us, the NC chief spokesperson said, trust and integrity will ultimately prevail.

"My apologies to the people of Mir Behri, who had made all arrangements and were eagerly awaiting their candidate's visit. Though we may feel powerless against this unjust might, let your votes speak volumes," he said.

Sadiq appealed to the people to show their "unwavering support" for the NC and send a clear message to those responsible.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in its order said, "In view of the potential law and order situation which may arise due to two political parties (JKNC and JKAP) campaigning simultaneously in the same area and as recommended by the District police Srinagar, the permission in favour of NC (which has applied for the permission later than other party) for conducting Water Boat Rally and Roadshow from Moti Mohalla to Ranger Stop Siada Kadal, Srinagar is hereby withdrawn." However, the administration said the NC may apply for an alternate venue to conduct a roadshow or rally which can be processed on priority.

On May 9, the NC had accused the administration in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, from where the party's vice president and former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah is contesting, of disallowing election rallies.

The rallies were postponed after the office of Senior Superintendent of Police in Sopore, Divya D, issued an official directive to the additional district magistrate, outlining the rescheduling of various political activities in the area.

The order specified the postponement of a car rally from May 9 to May 18, and the rescheduling of a political rally in Rafiabad from May 10 to May 18, while no new date was provided for a May 12 gathering in Behrampora -- all of which would see the participation of Abdullah, who has been actively campaigning in the region.

However, after a controversy erupted, later in the day, the administration allowed the NC to hold public rallies. PTI SSB RPA