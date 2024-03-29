J-K admin seizes cash, liquor worth Rs 29 lakh in Kathua

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Cash and liquor worth Rs 29 lakh have been seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district since the enforcement of the model code of conduct, officials said.

Multiple enforcement teams operating across Kathua district have intercepted and seized the cash and liquor, they said.

"Vigilant enforcement teams have demonstrated infallible commitment to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process," District Election Officer, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, said.

Minhas, who is also the Returning Officer for the four Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies, said they are determined to prevent any violation of the model code.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19, the administration has urged the citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or violation of the poll code to authorities.PTI AB AB DV DV