J-K administration committed to brightening lives of people treated unfairly for many decades: LG

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to brightening the lives of the people who faced discrimination in the past, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday, in an apparent attack on previous governments.

Participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Flora Nagbani panchayat here, Sinha said, "It is our prime objective to develop rural areas into business hubs and create decent and lucrative employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth in villages." The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' aims to achieve saturation of government schemes and is receiving an enthusiastic response from the public, especially women, youths and farmers, according to officials.

Sinha said women and the youth have become charioteers of the 'Vikas Rath' and are actively engaged in spreading awareness about various government schemes.

"This constructive spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) will ensure benefits (of government schemes) reach every corner of the union territory," he said.

"The government is committed to brightening the lives of people who faced discrimination and were treated unfairly for many decades," the LG said.

Earlier, Sinha paid obeisance to Baba Jitto at his samadhi in Jhiri village, 20 kilometres from here, and attended the historic Jhiri Mela.

"Baba Jitto's simplicity, his vision as an enlightened soul and his life's work as a farmer are integral parts of our spiritual-cultural ethos. His sacrifice for social justice and equality has been so profound that it has influenced many generations across the country," Sinha said.

The youth must recognise and internalise the values espoused by Baba Jitto and contribute to building an egalitarian society, free from exploitation and discrimination.

The 10-day Jhiri Mela, which started on November 27, is held every year during 'Kartik Purnima'. The festival brings together devotees from various states.