J-K: Administration directs police to conduct verification of outsiders residing in Samba

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The administration here on Monday directed the police to conduct verification of outsiders living as tenants, domestic help or working in the industries and business establishments in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, said an order issued by the district magistrate.

The directions were also passed to the landlords to submit details of their tenants and domestic help to the concerned police stations.

District Magistrate (DM), Samba, Abhishek Sharma, in his order said the landlords shall submit the details within ten days of the issuance of the order.

"Every Station House Officer (SHO) in Samba district shall conduct verification of the outsiders working in industries, construction companies, business establishment, domestic helpers and tenants (commercial and agricultural) and also maintain a separate register for such purpose," said the order.

The DM, who invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), said that all landlords, landowners, owners of properties, owners of business establishments, attorney holders and the persons in charge of properties in any capacity located in jurisdiction of Samba district should mandatory disclose the details of the outsiders working in industries, construction companies, business establishments, domestic helpers and tenants (commercial and agricultural) after proper police verification.

“All owners shall, after the issuance of this order, within three days submit without fail the detailed particulars of the tenants as per the declaration form to be signed by both the owner and the tenant to the concerned police station either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer,” the order read.

The owners, who have already rented out their house or business establishment or part thereof to any tenant on any date prior to the issuance of this order, shall within ten days, after the issuance of this order, submit without fail the detailed particulars of the outsiders as per the declaration form to the concerned police station.

The order covers individuals relating to all arrangements of letting or sub-letting the property like paying guests and tenants shall also be covered by this order.

The owners, who have allowed jhuggi's in their lands, shall also be required to disclose the details as per the declaration form, the order said.

The order also impressed upon every tehsildar, lambardar, chowkddar and the PRI members shall disseminate the information about this order and the need for mandatory disclosure of details of the outsiders especially in the border villages.

"Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, shall ensure enforcement of the said order in letter and spirit," it said.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier. PTI AB AS AS