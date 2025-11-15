J-K administration orders suspension of DSP for 'slapping' JKAS officer

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the suspension of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Singh after he allegedly a JKAS officer following an altercation over violation of traffic rules.

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Azhar Khan was deployed as transport in-charge for the ongoing by-election in the Nagrota Assembly segment when a confrontation took place between Khan and Singh.

Khan, a Block Development Officer (BDO), was allegedly abused and assaulted on Monday in the Gandhinagar area when his vehicle, being driven on the wrong side, hit a van, causing a traffic jam.

A purported video of the incident showed DSP Singh allegedly slapping the JKAS officer. The policeman was transferred after widespread criticism from the public and political leaders.

"In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 and pending enquiry in the matter, Sunil Singh, DSP, the then Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect," Principal Secretary to the government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti said in an order here.

The order said that during the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached with the police headquarters, J-K. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat ordered his immediate transfer on Monday.

As per an official order, Singh was to report to the police headquarters in Jammu, while DySP Kuljit Singh was posted as SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, with immediate effect.

The video drew widespread condemnation, including the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Association, which demanded action against the police officer.

However, a longer video of the incident purportedly showed the JKAS officer hitting a van while driving on the wrong side of the road. A heated exchange was seen between the two officers.

The video has prompted criticism of the JKAS officer, too, with many on social media calling for action against the JKAS officer. PTI AB SKY SKY