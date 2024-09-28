'J-K administration sabotaged Priyanka's rally by making chopper landing difficult,' says Congress

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of sabotaging the party's campaign through its alleged failure in helping Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's chopper to land in Kathua district's Billawar constituency, where she was scheduled to address an election rally.

Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled address public rallies in Billawara and Bishnah constituencies of Jammu region late in afternoon.

She failed to visit Billawar, where she was to seek support for former minister and party candidate Dr Manohar Lal, after her helicopter could not land there.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who was also scheduled to address rallies in Chhamb and Ramgarh constituencies of Jammu region, failed to make it to the rally spots after his chopper developed snag on Friday.

"We question the Union Territory administration over its failure to facilitate Priyanka Gandhi's chopper to address an election rally in Billawar in support of party candidate Dr Manohar Lal," chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC) Ravinder Sharma told reporters.

"Priyanka Gandhi's Billawar rally was shamelessly sabotaged by the administration," he said.

Sharma said that the landing spot for her chopper was set up more than 35 kilometers away from the rally spot in an isolated spot.

He demanded an enquiry into the incident and urged the Election Commission too to look into the matter.

Addressing rally in Bishnah, Priyanka attacked the BJP over its "Naya Kashmir" slogan, saying the region has been plunged into "unprecedented crises" by the saffron party in the last 10 years of its administration.

The AICC general secretary who addressed a decent turnout canvassing for Neeraj Kundan, asserted that the Congress would restore the Kashmiris' dignity and honour.

She vowed to help restore J-K's statehood and revive the 150-year-old 'Darbar Move' practice. She also promised to protect land and jobs for the local residents and end smart meter installations.

"Pending bills of power tariff of domestic connections will be waived off, and the rehabilitation process for Kashmir Pandits, initiated during Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure, will resume," she said.

"I am saddened to see how the BJP has treated Jammu and Kashmir as a political tool for its benefit and incite emotions in other parts of the country," Priyanka said, adding, "BJP government has snatched your statehood, land, and job rights." She accused the J-K Lieutenant Governor of treating the region as a "colony," and slammed him saying, "the LG is ruling like a dictator, looting Jammu and Kashmir without accountability, and facilitating big corporate houses." "Outsiders are exploiting your resources, and your youth are struggling to find employment … Policies are framed and implemented in Jammu and Kashmir only to give benefit to the outsiders.

"Terrorism has increased, with 683 attacks claiming 260 security personnel and 170 civilian lives," Priyanka said.