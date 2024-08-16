J-K adminstration posts 8 SP Operations in 6 districts of Jammu region

Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday posted eight superintendent of police (operations) across six districts in the Jammu region to bolster anti-terror measures, amid a spate in terrorist incidents in the region and assembly polls in the Union Territory.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department Chandrakar Bharti, eight SP (Operations) have been posted in Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Kathua and Rajouri districts will each have two SP (Operations), while the remaining districts will have one each to manage the anti-terror operations, according to the order.

The SPs will oversee their respective operational sub-divisional areas, ensuring tighter control and heightened vigilance. Nisar Ahmed has been posted as SP (Operations) for the Kandi and border areas in Kathua, while Aumer Iqbal has been assigned the Upper Kathua region, with jurisdiction over Billawar, Bani, Basholi and Malhar areas.

In Rajouri, Charanjeet Singh will oversee the operational areas of Thanamandi, Darhal, Rajouri and Manjakote, while and Wajahat Hussain will be responsible for the Bhudal and Kandi belts.

Ifroz Ahmed will handle anti-terror operations in Kishtwar, Mashkoor Ahmed in Arnas, Gulabgarh, Mahore, Chasana, and Pasana areas of Reasi, Prithpal Singh in Basangarh, Dudu and Latti areas of Udhampur, Sachin Gupta in Surankote and Bufliaz areas of Poonch.

All SPs have been transferred from their previous roles as deputy commandants in the armed police, according to the order.

The decision comes amidst heightened security concerns following 18 terror incidents reported in the Jammu region since June 9. PTI AB ANB ANB