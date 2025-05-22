J-K: Advanced command centre becomes operational at Vaishnodevi shrine for enhanced security

Jammu, May 22 (PTI) A state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) equipped with 700 high-tech CCTV cameras has been made operational in the shrine area of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance security of pilgrims.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO, Anshul Garg, said the ICCC has been set up at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra.

"This advanced facility leverages surveillance technologies such as facial and gesture recognition, PTZ-enabled cameras, and real-time monitoring to enable swift response and informed decision-making," he said.

Officials said the command centre integrates surveillance systems, data analytics, and communication networks, allowing a joint team of the shrine board and security agencies to monitor key areas like pilgrim entry points, critical infrastructure, and service routes.

"The aim is to ensure a seamless and safe pilgrimage experience," an official said.

A joint inspection of the facility was conducted on Thursday by Garg and DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, along with senior officers from the Army, intelligence agencies, civil administration, and the shrine board. This was followed by a comprehensive security review meeting, the officials said.

The meeting discussed several measures to strengthen the security grid, including issuing fresh UHF (ultra high frequency) cards to 'ponywallahs', installing card readers to prevent impersonation, and plugging unauthorized access routes to the shrine.

The officials also stressed the need for numbering all private shops along the track for better security coordination.

The review emphasized early activation of an integrated hotline system for faster emergency communication among stakeholders. "The deployment of additional security personnel, drone surveillance, and area domination strategies were also explored to enhance vigilance," another official said.

CEO Garg highlighted the critical role of newly procured security equipment including X-Ray baggage scanners, metal detectors, and under-vehicle scanning systems in maintaining a robust security environment.

Taking a serious view of the issue of begging in Katra, the meeting called it a "nuisance" and a "potential security risk".

Directions were issued to crack down on the practice, particularly focusing on rescuing and rehabilitating minors through shelter homes to uphold the dignity and safety of visiting pilgrims, the officials said.