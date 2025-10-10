J-K: Advocate killed, 2 injured as apple-laden truck overturns on car in Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) An advocate was killed and two others injured after an apple-laden truck overturned on his car after a head-on collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, police said.

The advocate, identified as Baman Singh Bali (36), a resident of Ukhral Pogal Paristan, died on the spot while the truck driver and his helper sustained injuries in the accident, which took place near Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.

Bali was on his way to the Ramban district court when the tragedy struck, they said.

The truck driver and his helper were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, police said. PTI COR TAS SHS ARI