J-K: AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered from Baramulla forest

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

The recoveries include an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, and 54 rounds of the AK series, they added.

According to officials, during a search and area domination operation, the Army recovered the cache from a forested area near Darkunjan village in Boniyar area of the north Kashmir district.

Police have registered a case in this connection, officials added.