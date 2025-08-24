J-K: Allegations of SSB paper leak spark outrage, officials say matter being examined

Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Allegations of a paper leak ahead of a recruitment test emerged in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, prompting political parties to criticise the ruling National Conference (NC) for "wrecking the future" of the youth.

"We are examining the issue, and appropriate action will be taken after examining the matter," an official said.

Social media was flooded with videos purportedly showing candidates outside the examination hall at Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School attempting to answer questions from the test for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) positions. Many claimed that the question paper was available on social media before the examination.

Subsequently, protests erupted outside the centre against the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB).

Political parties directed their ire at the NC, asserting that the paper leak represented a "blow" to the youth of J-K.

"After banning books and locking schools, the sale of SSB exam papers by the government is yet another blow to J&K's youth. This is the so-called 'youth package' for a region where 65% of the population is under 35," the PDP said in a post on X.

"Scam after scam, and now another SSB paper leak. Students are seen openly trying to solve problems, yet after banning books and locking schools, the government's sale of exam papers is another blow to J&K's youth," PDP leader and MLA Pulwama Waheed Para said.

Iltija Mufti, another leader from the PDP, slammed the NC government for "wrecking" the future of the youth who had placed their faith in the party.

"Youngsters across J&K placed an overwhelming faith in NC hoping for transparency in recruitment exams after electing them. But I'm appalled at how NC government is wrecking their future because of their sheer incompetency to even conduct today's JE Electrical Exam at Kothi Bagh Centre," Mufti said on X.

Mufti added that instead of promoting transparency, "today's paper leak suggests that this government is becoming a den of corruption".

Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone termed the paper leak as "brazen daylight robbery' in recruitment.

"We have finally made it. We are top in scams. This is nothing short of brazen daylight robbery in recruitment. Will someone please tell us what is happening?" he said in a post on X. Lone alleged that candidates for the JE electrical examinations were initially asked to leave the exam halls because the paper was cancelled. He claimed that some students continued taking the exams, and later, they were all requested to come back in again.

"The paper is on social media well before the aspirants are ready to take the exam. Will heads roll, or will we be dished out yet another round of third-grade fiction?" Lone, who is also an MLA from Handwara, questioned. PTI SSB MPL MPL