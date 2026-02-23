J-K: Ambulance gutted in fire in Rajouri; no injuries reported

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) An ambulance was damaged after it caught fire in the parking area of Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

According to the officials, the fire began in the patient compartment of the critical care 108 ambulance and engulfed the parked vehicle within minutes.

The blaze was controlled by the hospital staff and the fire services personnel, they said.

They said the cause of the fire was not immediately known, and authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. PTI TAS SHS