J-K: Anand Jain posted as new IGP of Jammu region

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) The director of Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Anand Jain has been posted as the new Inspector General of Police of Jammu region, a government order said on Thursday.

He will replace additional director general of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh who was recently appointed as the Inspector General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"In compliance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's order, 1996-batch IPS officer Mukesh Singh is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to enable him to take up new assignment with the Government of India," said an order issued by additional chief secretary, MHA, Raj Kumar Goyal.

Mukesh Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the Inspector General of ITBP on deputation basis.

"Consequent to the above, 1999 batch IPS officer Anand Jain, Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, with immediate effect," the order said.

The officer shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, till further orders.