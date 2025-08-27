J-K: Anantnag district judge reaches flooded court complex by boat to assess situation

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) As heavy rains inundated Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district court complex, Principal District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina on Wednesday reached the premises in a boat to ensure the safety of judicial documents.

Judge Raina decided to take a boat to the court premises along with his staff to take stock of the situation.

Undeterred by the floodwaters that had entered the ground floor of the building, the judge toured around the court complex, seeing the extent of the inundation first-hand.

He enquired from the court staff about the possible damage due to the flooding and especially called for saving the court records.

Judge Raina asked the staff to move the records, including documents and computer hardware used for storage, to safer places to ensure the safety of the court records.

The judge also issued instructions to his staff to remain available in case of any need.

Several residential and commercial areas of Anantnag and Srinagar districts were flooded due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

The district administrations and police in Anantnag, Kulgam and Srinagar had to evacuate people living in low-lying areas to safety.

Police also launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety and mobility of residents by providing frontline assistance to them.