J-K: Annual Kailash yatra begins in Bhaderwah amid tight security, limited pilgrim entry

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) The three-day annual Kailash yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah began on Wednesday with tight security arrangements, officials said.

The pilgrimage, devoted to the local deity Vasuki Nag, involves a trek to Kailash Kund, a lake located at an altitude of 14,241 feet.

The Charri Mubarak left the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple amid rituals, chants and religious fervour. The yatra passed through Bhaderwah town where District Development Committee Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal, MLA Dalip Singh Parihar, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, senior police officers and locals gave a warm send-off to pilgrims.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Mehta said all tracks and langar areas have been secured.

"Yatra has begun from Vasukinag temple in Bhaderwah and will stop at Hayan. All tracks have been secured. Foolproof security has been put in place at langar areas," Mehta said.

He said that advisories have been issued by the district administration. "Elderly should refrain from undertaking the yatra and everyone should follow the yatra advisory," he added.

Officials said only a limited number of pilgrims have been allowed this year as a precaution following recent cloudbursts and inclement weather.

According to the schedule, the yatra will halt at Hayan (Nalthi) before reaching Kailash Kund on August 21, where devotees will take a dip in the holy waters. The return journey will begin on August 22.

The local administration has deployed medical teams, ensured drinking water, electricity, tents, firewood and other facilities along the route to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra, they added.