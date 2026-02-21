J-K: Another witness identifies Malik, Pahloo in 1990 IAF attack case

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Another eyewitness on Saturday identified Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and Mohd Rafiq Pahloo alias "Nanaji" as one of the shooters involved in the January 25, 1990, attack on a group of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar, officials said.

The key prosecution witness identified the two accused during a hearing at the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu, they said.

Earlier on January 31, another eyewitness had identified Malik's close confidant Shoukat Bakshi as one of the shooters.

In January 2024, Malik was identified as the main shooter by former IAF corporal Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, who survived the terror attack in which four IAF personnel were killed.

Besides the four personnel -- including squadron leader Ravi Khanna -- who were killed, 40 people were injured in the incident which took place in Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

The IAF personnel were waiting for their pickup to old Srinagar airfield for duty when they came under fire from terrorists.

A chargesheet was filed on August 31, 1990 against Malik and five others before the designated TADA court here.

The others accused in the killing of the IAF personnel are JKLF operatives Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias 'Nalka', Javed Ahmed Zargar and Nanaji. PTI TAS SKL ARB ARB