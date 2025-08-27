J-K Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests PDD employees for accepting bribe in Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested three employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The ACB received a written complaint alleging that Mohammad Irfan Ganaie, Junior Engineer of the PDD posted at Pakherpora in Charar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam, is demanding Rs 5,000 as a bribe through two other subordinate employees, a statement from the ACB said.

The bribe was solicited for the relocation of a high transmission power line passing adjacent to the house of the complainant, the statement said.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the ACB to take legal action. The matter was discreetly verified through a designated officer of the ACB Srinagar, the anti-graft body said.

It said that based on the contents of the complaint, findings and recommendations by the verifying officer, the offence was prima facie made out against the PDD employee identified as Mohammad Irfan Ganaie (Junior Engineer), resident of Kamrazipora Pulwama, Abid Hussain Wani (lineman), and Sajad Ahmad Mir (permanent daily labourer), both residents of Pakherpora Charar-i-Sharief.

Accordingly, a case was registered against the accused public servants, and an investigation was taken up, it said.

During the course of the investigation, a trap team was constituted and deputed to Pakherpora, which laid a successful trap. The trio was arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the ACB said.

Further investigation into the case is going on, it added.