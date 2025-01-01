J-K Anti-Corruption Bureau transitions to electronic challan system

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir is taking a significant step towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in its operations by transitioning to a fully electronic challan system.

"All ACB branches will discontinue the use of manual registration of FIRs and submit their respective challan electronically through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) from January 1," an agency spokesperson said.

He said this initiative aims to streamline the challan filing process, improve record-keeping and facilitate faster case management.

All investigating officers within the ACB will be required to submit specific forms within the CCTNS system for each case challan, the spokesperson added.

To facilitate this transition, CCTNS labs have been established in all eight ACB police stations across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Additionally, 18 officials have undergone training to ensure smooth operation of the CCTNS platform. Supervisory officers are instructed to withhold approval of any challan until all necessary information is entered into the CCTNS," he said. PTI MIJ NB NB