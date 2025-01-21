J-K anti-militancy operation that killed soldier called off on day 3

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) The operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area that claimed the life of an army soldier was called off on day three Tuesday as terrorists fled from the scene, officials said.

Sepoy Pangala Kartheek was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in the Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle on Monday.

"The (Sopore) operation, launched on specific intelligence inputs, involved the busting of a militant hideout. During the exchange of fire, an army jawan sustained critical injuries and later got martyred. The operation is over," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi said.

Security forces has resumed searches at Zaloora Gujjarpati on Tuesday morning but called off the operation later in the day.

The operation started on Sunday with security forces laying out a cordon after they noticed fire inside a hideout.

Drone footage of the slain soldier has been doing rounds on the social media, prompting an advisory by police urging people not to share such videos which can "compromise the security of the state".

"It is reported that certain persons are circulating/sharing sensitive details about Gujjarpati/Zaloora incident without considering ramifications of such activism. It is enjoined upon all to desist from such irresponsible practices compromising the security of the state," Sopore police posted on its X handle. PTI MIJ MIN MIN