Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters fourth day, firing ongoing

Srinagar: The anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the fourth day on Monday as security forces tightened the noose around the ultras engaged in the gunbattle with them.

"The encounter has entered its fourth day as intermittent exchange of firing has been going on since Monday morning," an official said.

He said the security forces were using all means, including drones and helicopters, to track down the terrorists.

Two terrorists have been killed while at least two security forces personnel were injured in the encounter which began on Friday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.