J-K: Anti-terror ops intensified along IB over inputs on possible infiltration in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across the Jammu region following intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border amid dense fog, officials said on Saturday.

Search operations by police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army personnel are underway at various locations near the International Border (IB) in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri districts, besides the Chatroo forest belt in Kishtwar, they said.

According to intelligence inputs, movement of suspected terrorists has been reported at launch pads along the border opposite Hiranagar, Ghagwal, Ramgarh and Akhnoor areas in the Kathua-Samba-Jammu sector over the past two days, officials said.

To counter a possible infiltration attempt, search and cordon operations are on in Bobiya border outpost, Tappan, Mareed, Paharpur, Pansar, Maniyari, Tarnah Nallah, Bein Nallah, Kishanpur Kandi, Chak Chabbey, Dolka Samyal, and Rukh-e-Sarkar areas in Kathua district.

Besides, security forces are conducting search operations at Babar Nallah, Paloora, Treyal, Mansar, and Chilla Danga in Samba, and Pragwal and adjoining areas in Akhnoor sector, they added.

According to officials, the searches are also part of area domination in view of the prevailing harsh weather conditions accompanied by dense fog cover.

Security forces have also intensified search operations in Rajouri district to thwart any infiltration bid by terrorists, officials said, adding that four grenades were recovered during one of the combing operations on Friday.

In Kishtwar district, security forces conducted searches in over a dozen forest villages for the second day on Saturday after locals reported movement of suspected terrorists.

However, there has been no contact with any suspects so far, they said, adding that the anti-terror operation was ongoing when last reports were received. PTI TAS ARB ARB