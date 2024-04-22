J-K: Apni Party announces support for People's Conference chief Sajad Lone in Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) The Apni Party on Monday extended its support to People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency.

Party chief Altaf Bukhari announced the support for Lone during a press conference, days after Lone had sought his help to consolidate the anti-National Conference votes in the constituency.

Lone is contesting against Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

"We have fielded candidates from two constituencies -- Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri. We have not fielded any candidate from north Kashmir and I am happy to announce that we will be extending support to the People's Conference, led by Lone there," Bukhari said.

Lone on Saturday sought support from the Apni Party to consolidate all anti-National Conference votes in north Kashmir, claiming that it benefits from the fragmentation of votes.

"I appeal to Altaf Bukhari, let us stop the division of votes in north Kashmir and let them support us there," Lone had said.

The People's Conference chief had also assured its 100 per cent support to the Apni Party in Srinagar in return.

Baramulla goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20 while Srinagar will vote in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI SSB SSB SZM