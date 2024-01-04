J-K Apni Party chief meets Amit Shah, raises concern over civilian deaths

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday and raised several issues, including the recent killing of three civilians during an anti-terror operation in Poonch district.

Advertisment

Three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22 after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with a terrorist ambush a day before that left four soldiers dead.

In a post on X after his meeting with the home minister, Bukhari said he was assured of a speedy trial and action against the guilty before the month-end.

Bukhari expressed profound anguish over the death of three civilians and urged the home minister to ensure that the guilty are brought to justice and given severe punishment, the party said in a statement.

Advertisment

The Apni Party president told the home minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are deeply hurt due to the incident and emphasised that while dealing with terrorism, security agencies must ensure that no civilian deaths or human rights violations occur.

"Civilian killings cannot and should not be tolerated," he said.

"On this, the home minister assured Bukhari that it would be ensured that no civilian deaths occur in the future and those responsible for the recent death of three civilians will face the law of the land,” the statement said.

Bukhari also brought the issue of the ongoing power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir to the attention of Shah and sought additional supply of electricity to address pressing needs during the ongoing harsh winter. PTI SKL SMN