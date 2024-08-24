J-K: Apni Party rules out pre-poll alliance with any other party

Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Saturday ruled out a pre-poll alliance with any other party for the Assembly elections, and said it would contest on 60 seats in the Union Territory.

"We do not have an alliance with any party. We will neither support any party, nor take support from any other party. We are not a part of any camp," party chief Altaf Bukhari told reporters after kick-starting his campaign from the Chanapora Assembly seat, from where he will contest.

He said the Apni Party will contest on 60 out of total 90 seats, and would field 40 candidates from Kashmir and 20 from the Jammu division.

On the NC-Congress alliance, the Apni Party chief said it is an alliance of the NC, Congress, PDP, CPI(M) and the BJP.

"Some are openly doing it, while others (from) behind the curtains," he added.

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases - on September 18 and 25, and October 1, while the results will be declared on October 4. PTI SSB MNK MNK