J-K: Arms, ammunition recovered from graveyard in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition from a graveyard in the Natipora area here during a search operation linked to an ongoing investigation, officials said.

A police team, accompanied by a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team and an executive magistrate, conducted the search at the graveyard, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out as part of an investigation into a case registered under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), registered at Bemina police station in 2015.

During searches, the team recovered one Chinese hand grenade, 20 posters, 100 grams of gun powder and 10 AK-47 live rounds, they added. PTI MIJ AKY