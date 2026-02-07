J-K: Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Poonch sector; reviews preparedness

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector and assessed deployment posture, surveillance measures and readiness of deployed formations.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Friday attended a high-level security review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also visited the headquarters of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps to assess the operational preparedness in the region.

"The COAS visited forward areas of Poonch sector to review operational preparedness. He assessed deployment posture, surveillance measures and security arrangements, and reviewed the overall readiness of formations deployed in the sector," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Army wrote on X.

During the visit, Gen Dwivedi interacted with troops and lauded the high standards of professionalism and readiness demonstrated by the soldiers deployed in the challenging terrain, commending their unwavering dedication and exceptional preparedness.

Officials said the Army chief visited the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and was briefed by senior officers on the ground.

Gen Dwivedi met with field commanders of the Army and officers of other security agencies, officials said, adding that he took stock of the security situation, both along the LoC as well as in hinterland areas, in view of ongoing counter-terror operations in Poonch.

Later, he chaired a security review meeting at Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Romeo headquarters in Rajouri to assess the situation in the twin districts, officials said. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB