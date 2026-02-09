J-K: Army commander visits Strike-One Sappers' combat engineering training camp

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Monday visited the combat engineering training camp of Strike-One Sappers at Purkazi on the banks of the river Ganges. During the visit, the army commander witnessed various combat engineering tasks, including bridging and rafting operations carried out by the Sappers using new-generation equipment, drones, unmanned ground vehicles and innovative mine warfare solutions, PRO Defence said on X.

He also interacted with the troops and lauded their high standards of operational preparedness, professionalism and sustained focus on rapid absorption of technology. PTI AB AB MPL MPL