Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army, however, did not specify if there were any casualties on either side in the ongoing operation.

"An Infiltration bid has been foiled today on #LoC in the Keran Sector, #Kupwara. Operations are in progress," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X. PTI MIJ HIG HIG