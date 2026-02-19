J-K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) An infiltration attempt by terrorists was scuttled by alert troops of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the army said.

Based on Intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, suspicious movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Nathua Tibba in Sunderbani sector along the LoC during the early hours of Thursday, the army's White Knight Corps said.

They further informed that the troops responded with swift and calibrated fire, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt.

"Our troops suitably repositioned and re-oriented to ensure comprehensive domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A high state of operational alert continues to be maintained across the sector," the corps said in a post on X.

According to officials, a search operation was launched shortly after the foiling of the infiltration attempt, and it was still ongoing when the last reports were received. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL