J-K: Army inaugurates high-mast tricolour at Rajouri’s Usman Memorial

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The Army on Monday inaugurated a 62-foot high-mast national flag at the historic Usman Memorial in Jhangar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, as part of the run-up to the Naushera day celebrations, a defence spokesperson said.

Naushera Day is celebrated on February 6 at the Jadunath War Memorial to commemorate the victory of India troops in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war. The memorial honours Brigadier Mohd Usman, who died in the Naushera battle and is remembered as the 'Lion of Naushera' or 'Naushera Ka Sher'.

The Tricolour, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride, stands prominently in the region, reminding citizens of the valour and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who defended the area with unwavering spirit in the 1947-48 war, the spokesperson said.

The Commander of Naushera Brigade unfurled the high-mast national flag during a ceremony attended by local residents and youth.

To encourage patriotism and national values, the Army organised drawing, poster-making and essay-writing competitions for school students from Jhangar, Sher, Makri, Namb and Karali.

According to the spokesperson, the students used their work to express their respect for the armed forces and the country's history.

The event concluded with a salute to the flag and a pledge to uphold the values of unity, service and national integrity, the spokesperson said, adding that the ceremony reinforced the strong bond between the armed forces and the local community. PTI TAS AKY