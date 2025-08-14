J-K: Army joins relief and rescue operation in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar

Jammu: The Army has joined the relief and rescue operation at the cloudburst-hit Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, in which 30 persons have died and more than 100 have been injured, officials said.

"In the aftermath of a cloudburst at the Chasoti village in Kishtwar, troops of the White Knight swiftly mobilised for relief and rescue operations," a Jammu-based PRO said.

The efforts are centred on safeguarding lives and aiding survivors, he said, adding that the search for the missing continues.

The Army said that relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear have been rushed to the site.