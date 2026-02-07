J-K: Army porter injured in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) An army porter was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Zulufqar Ahmad (24), a resident of Slotri-Patiya village, was injured when he accidentally stepped on a landmine in a forward area in Mankote sector at around 2.10 pm, the officials said. As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rain, resulting in such accidents, they added. The officials further informed that the injured civilian was immediately evacuated to the hospital for treatment. PTI COR TAS TAS MPL MPL