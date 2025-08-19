J-K: Army rescues 7 persons stranded after flash floods in Poonch

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) Seven persons, including women and children, who were trapped on a patch of land following flash floods, were rescued by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army conducted a swift and successful rescue operation at Lower Kuniyan, where several civilians were stranded on an island in the swollen Poonch river following a sudden rise in water levels caused by heavy rains, Jammu-based PRO Defence said.

Responding immediately to the distress call, a specially trained Army rescue team was mobilised, which rescued all seven trapped individuals.

"The operation reflected the Indian Army’s hallmark values of bravery, courage and compassion. Soldiers displayed exemplary dedication as they risked their lives to reach the marooned civilians and bring them to safety," the PRO said.

He added that the timely intervention not only prevented a potential tragedy but also reassured the local population of the Army's readiness to respond in times of crisis.