J-K: Army soldier dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) A soldier of the Army's Chinar Corps died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Naik Pargat Singh died at the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Camp at Larkipora in Anantnag district, they said.

Singh hails from Amritsar in Punjab and joined the Army in 2015.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army condoled the death of the soldier. "Chinar Corps deeply grieves the untimely demise of our Braveheart, Naik Pargat Singh, in Anantnag district. Chinar Warriors express deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X. PTI MIJ OZ OZ