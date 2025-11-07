J-K: Army’s White Knight Corps celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' across Jammu

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) The Army’s White Knight Corps on Friday commemorated the 150th anniversary of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", though its recital at various war memorials, schools and forward posts across the corps' zone, a defence spokesman said.

The celebration aimed to rekindle the patriotic fervour and remind the younger generation of the timeless message of unity, freedom and devotion to the motherland embodied in the song, the spokesman said.

He said the commemorative events featured special cultural programmes that included patriotic songs, speeches and performances by students, showcasing the legacy of "Vande Mataram" and its pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

Army personnel shared stories of national pride and sacrifice, motivating students to uphold values of discipline, service and love for the nation, he said.

The spokesman said the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and local residents, generating a strong sense of national pride.

Teachers and community members expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Army for organising such initiatives that strengthen the bond between the Armed Forces and civilians, he said.

Through the commemoration, the Army reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing patriotic values, fostering unity and promoting harmony among the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said a grand programme was organised at the premises of Jammu & Kashmir Police Public School at Miran Sahib here, as part of the nationwide commemoration marking the 150th anniversary of the National Song.

The event was held in accordance with the Union government's decision to celebrate the milestone across the country, he said.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu also commemorated 150 years of "Vande Mataram" at its Jagti Campus here.

The institute also arranged a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the occasion, its spokesperson said. PTI TAS ARB ARB ARB