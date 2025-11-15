J-K: Army’s White Knight Corps signs MoU for advanced medical support

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) In a strategic step towards enhancing medical readiness in hostile situations, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday signed an MoU with the Acharya Shri Chander Medical College & Hospital here, a defence spokesman said.

The Commandant of 166 Military Hospital and the Principal Director of Acharya Shri Chander Medical College & Hospital, Jammu, have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to provide comprehensive medical support during hostilities and wartime operations, ensuring that both military personnel and civilians receive timely and effective healthcare in critical moments, the spokesman said.

He said the MoU lays out a framework for bolstering medical infrastructure, focusing on essential resources such as critical care beds and operation theatres, which will be made available to address emergency surgical needs during conflicts.

Further, blood transfusion facilities, ambulances and dedicated surgical teams will be on standby, ensuring rapid medical response to combat injuries, the spokesman added.

In addition to these measures, he said the MoU also includes specialised medical care such as dialysis and angiography support, ensuring highest standards of care under challenging conditions.

He said specialist support is a key feature of this partnership, with experts in cardiology, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, urology and reconstructive surgery to provide advanced treatments as needed.

"This multi-dimensional support system will ensure that a wide array of medical needs, from trauma care to specialised surgeries, can be addressed efficiently and effectively,” the spokesman said.

He said signing of the MoU underscores the commitment of both institutions to ensure that healthcare infrastructure is prepared and resilient, even in the face of conflict.

By pooling their resources and expertise, the two institutions aim to provide uninterrupted, high-quality medical services during emergencies and times of conflict, protecting the lives of those who serve the nation, he said.

This collaboration is a vital step towards enhancing national security by ensuring that the military and local communities are supported with a robust, well-equipped medical system capable of handling the most demanding situations, the spokesman added.