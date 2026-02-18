J-K Assembly adjourned after noisy scenes over police action on students in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday was adjourned after witnessing noisy scenes as BJP MLAs protested the alleged police use of force against students who were demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu.

The uproar erupted when the House was discussing grants related to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. BJP members rose from their seats and raised slogans against the police action near the Civil Secretariat and in support of the demand for NLU in Jammu.

Carrying pamphlets which read "NLU for Jammu", the BJP legislators strongly pitched for the setting up of the law university in the Jammu region.

Besides, they sought a reply from the government over police action against the protesting students.

Amid high-pitched exchanges, treasury bench members countered the opposition, accusing them of using the issue for political theatrics rather than showing genuine concern for the protesting students. Heated verbal duels followed between the opposition and the treasury benches.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said that the police function under the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant Governor and advised the BJP to take up the matter with him. "You have no courage to raise the issue with him. You have no real concern for the students and are only addressing the galleries here," he remarked in the House.

As the din continued for several minutes, Mubarak Gul, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs had joined Jammu University students holding a demonstration for the establishment of an NLU in Jammu.

Protests have been underway in Jammu since the announcement that the proposed NLU would be set up in Budgam district of Kashmir, triggering allegations of regional imbalance.

Students took out protest marches on Wednesday, raised slogans against the government and the chief minister, and briefly blocked the Tawi bridge, disrupting traffic for about half-an-hour before the police cleared the area.

The protesters later attempted to march towards the Civil Secretariat but were stopped at the gates, leading to brief scuffles between the students and the police.

The controversy began after Chief Minister Abdullah announced the establishment of the NLU in Budgam, prompting students and political leaders in Jammu to demand that the institution be set up in their region to ensure equitable access to quality legal education and opportunities for local students. PTI AB AB KSS KSS