J-K Assembly adjourned after ruckus by NC, Congress demanding discussion on Waqf Act

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday following a ruckus by the National Conference (NC), Congress, PDP and other members over the Speaker disallowing adjournment of business to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The treasury benches, including ministers, joined the PDP demanding a discussion on the Act. After their demand was rejected by the Speaker, the treasury benches did not allow the House to function for the second consecutive day.

As the House assembled for the day, NC members led by Salman Sagar, Tanvir Sadiq and Peoples Conference member Sajad Gani Lone raised the issue of adjourning the Budget Session to discuss the Act in the House.

As Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked them to allow the Question Hour to begin, members of the NC, Congress, People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Independents trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and demanding the withdrawal of the "black law".

Amid the noisy scenes, PDP member Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra stormed into the well of the House, demanding the immediate passage of the resolution moved by his party.

As Parra, carrying a copy of the resolution in his hand, pressed for its passage, NC leader Abdul Majid Larmi accused him of being an agent, sparking a heated verbal exchange between NC members and other opposition legislators, including Sheikh Khursheed.

When Parra attempted to enter the well of the House, the Speaker directed the marshals to evict him. Sajad Gani Lone of the People's Conference attempted to prevent him from getting evicted.

"I was demanding the passage of the resolution in the House over the Bill. It is unfortunate on the part of the Speaker to remove me from the House. This is a Muslim-majority region. We have over 60 Muslim legislators in the House, but we cannot discuss and pass the resolution," Parra told reporters outside the House.

Nine members of the NC, Congress and Independent MLAs had submitted notices to the Speaker to adjourn business for discussing the issue on Monday. The House was adjourned for the day after two adjournments due to the pandemonium.

The situation escalated into further chaos, with NC MLAs and Sajad Lone engaging in a fierce verbal duel. "We want the resolution to be passed. This is a Muslim-majority state," Lone said.

He accused the NC of theatrics and added, "It is ironic that NC legislators are protesting against an NC Speaker just to fool the people." He further said they should bring a no-confidence motion to remove the Speaker.

Amid noisy scenes, NC members Nazir Gurezi, Salman Sagar and Tanvir Sadiq urged the Speaker to consider the sentiments of the members as they pertained to a religious matter and allow the discussion.

"We want to discuss the issue. It is our religious matter. This is a Muslim-majority state. Please allow the discussion," Gurezi said.

The Speaker said the motion was disallowed as the matter was sub judice. "You cannot undo what Parliament has done. No discussion can be held on this. I have not allowed any discussion," the Speaker said.

As pandemonium broke out in the House, the Speaker initially adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled after the adjournment, the treasury benches and the PDP members continued to demand a discussion on the issue.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said it has concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act and urged Speaker Rather to hold a discussion on it in the House.

"This government is chosen by the people. Members have been elected by the people. If it is the concern of the members, it is the concern of the government too. We cannot say it is not the concern of the government," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary told the House amid the uproar.

Referring to Section 58, sub-rule 9, the Speaker said, "The motion shall not relate to a matter which is not primarily the concern of the government. If it is not the concern of this government, the motion cannot be taken up." This triggered massive protests from members, who thumped desks and raised slogans.

Responding to him, Minister for Agriculture Javed Dar and Minister Sakina Itoo said it is the concern of the government.

Nazir Gurezi of the NC said the Supreme Court has not admitted the matter as no notices have been issued. "Keeping this in view, a discussion can be held," he said.

However, BJP member Sham Lal Sharma and Peoples Conference member Sajad Lone told the protesting treasury benches to bring a no-confidence motion to remove the Speaker.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm.

After House proceedings resumed, NC member Mubarak Gul stood up from his bench and urged the Speaker to allow a discussion on this important issue, saying that it involved religious sentiments.

"We seek debate. Let every member across the House speak on it. It is a sensitive issue. It is a religious issue. Some have protested in several places across the country. These are concerns for all of us," Gul said in the house.

Seeking a debate on the matter, he said it would be good to allow members to speak on it.

However, BJP member Sham Lal Sharma opposed the discussion and also the adjournment of the House, stating that the Speaker had given his ruling and rejected the adjournment motion according to the rule book.

"The government has also joined them, which wasn't the case in the past. The House is not being allowed to function by the treasury benches," he said.

Sharma said if members and the government do not have faith in the Speaker, they should bring a no-confidence motion to remove him. "Let a new Speaker decide over it," he said.

The treasury benches continued their protests, saying they wanted an adjournment and a discussion on the Act.

The BJP raised slogans like "Gundagardi nahi chalegi", "No scope for discussion" and "Dramabazi band karo", which were countered by the NC members for a few minutes.

The Speaker said his ruling was final and would not be changed. He then adjourned the House for the day. PTI AB KSS KSS