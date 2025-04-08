J-K Assembly adjourned for half-an-hour following ruckus over Waqf Bill, PDP members marshalled out

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for half-an-hour following a ruckus in the House by National Conference (NC), Congress, and PDP members over the disallowance of adjournment of the business to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill.

This is the second consecutive day on which the treasury benches did not allow the House to function.

As the House assembled for the day, NC members led by Salman Sagar and Peoples Conference member Sajad Gani Lone raised the issue of adjourning the Budget Session to discuss the Bill in the House.

As Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked them to allow the Question Hour to start, the members of NC, Congress, PDP, and several independent MLAs trooped close to the well of the House and raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the "black law".

Amid the noisy scenes, PDP member Wahid Para said he wanted to bring a resolution in the House. The Speaker turned it down, saying it cannot be done now, and asked him to return to his seat.

He tried to enter the well of the House but he was marshalled out on the Speaker's direction.

Nine members of the NC, Congress, and some independent members had given notice to the Speaker to adjourn the business for holding discussions on the issue on Monday. The House was adjourned for the day on Monday following two adjournments due to pandemonium. PTI AB MNK MNK