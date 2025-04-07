J-K assembly adjourned for the day over Waqf Act protests

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced repeated disruptions on Monday after the speaker rejected an adjournment motion, moved by the National Conference to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the matter was sub judice.

The House was adjourned twice amid pandemonium to reconvene and witness chaos again. The third time, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for the day.

A ruckus erupted in the House after Rather refused the motion, moved by NC's Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, seeking adjournment of the question hour to discuss the Waqf law.

A notice for the motion was given to the speaker by nine members from across the NC, Congress, and Independents.

Leader of the House, BJP's Sunil Sharma, mounted a vociferous opposition to the motion, triggering an uproar.

"It is a religious matter concerning our faith. There is no issue more pressing than this. Will you, Speaker, adjourn the house to address this critical issue?" Sadiq said.

The confrontation ratcheted up with NC and Congress members raising shouts of "BJP haay haay" and "Bill wapis karo".

The agenda for the day included eight call-attention motions, seven private members' resolutions, and information to be presented by the Secretary to the House, including three resolutions on statehood for discussions.