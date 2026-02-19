J-K Assembly admits PDP MLA Parra's resolution flagging hate crimes against minorities

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has admitted a private member’s resolution moved by PDP MLA Waheed-Ur-Rehman Parra, strongly condemning hate crimes against minorities and calling for strict enforcement of law.

The PDP legislator from Pulwama moved the resolution amid growing incidents of targeted attacks and harassment of Kashmiri students and traders in different parts of the country.

According to an official communication issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the resolution has been admitted under Rule 179 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J-K Legislative Assembly.

The resolution “strongly condemns all forms of hate crimes against minorities and calls upon the government of India and state governments to take immediate and effective measures to prevent, investigate and prosecute such offences with strict enforcement of the law”.

In recent weeks, incidents involving alleged attacks and intimidation of Kashmiri students and traders in various states have drawn political attention and concern, prompting calls from several quarters for stronger safeguards and accountability mechanisms. PTI TAS SKL ARI