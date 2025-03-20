J-K Assembly condoles death of ex-MLA by suicide

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday expressed the condolences on the death of BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan.

Khan (62) shot himself dead inside the Tulsibagh government quarters in Srinagar, BJP spokesperson said.

The news of Khan's suicide was announced in the Assembly by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after which the House observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed soul.

"I express condolences over the sad news. We pay homage to him," the chief minister.

J-K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and National Conference member Nazir Gurezi also expressed condolences over Khan's demise. PTI AB NB NB