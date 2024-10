Jammu: Over 68.72 per cent polling was recorded in the third and final phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

The overall poll percentage on the completion of this phase stands at 63.45 percent, it said in a statement here.

The first phase elections on September 18 registered 61.38 per cent polling while the second phase recorded 57.31 per cent voting on September 25.