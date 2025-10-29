J-K Assembly erupts over BJM MLA's 'nationalist Hindus' remarks

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Pandemonium broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly on Wednesday after BJP MLA Shagun Parihar alleged the government was neglecting some Kishtwar areas as "nationalist Hindus" reside there.

The Kishtwar MLA's comments, made during the Zero Hour, were objected to by the treasury benches.

Minister Javid Dar said these remarks were communal and should be expunged.

NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi said thousands of Muslims have given sacrifices for the nation, and they should not be insulted.

Amid the din, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in Jammu and Kashmir were equally nationalists like the Hindus.

"I will request that the hurtful words should be expunged," the Gurez MLA requested the Speaker.

However, Parihar said PDP leaders had also made such remarks during the house proceedings on Tuesday.

"PDP members stated that Hindus play divide and rule," she alleged.

Parihar and Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary requested the Speaker that the recordings of the house proceedings should be checked to ascertain the facts.

Congress MLAs also objected to Parihar's remarks.

Minister Javid Ahmad Dar said the government does not work from a religious perspective.

"We work equally for all people," he added.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the BJP MLA to choose her words carefully.

"You have come to this house for the first time. Please choose your words carefully. You should not use controversial words. You have a long way to go, we want you to progress," Rather said.