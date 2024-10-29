J-K Assembly issues provisional calendar for session sittings

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday issued a provisional calendar for sittings of its first session which is scheduled to begin with election of the Speaker followed by Lieutenant Governor's address on November 4.

According to the calendar issued by Pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul, the session of November 5 will have obituary references. The discussion on motion of thanks on Lieutenant Governor's address will be held on November 6 and 7.

The session for response to the motion of thanks on the LG's address will be conducted on November 8, an official spokesman said.

The Legislative Assembly will be meeting after a gap of more than six years with last session held in early 2018, a year before reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. PTI MIJ RPA