J-K Assembly passes four key bills

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed four bills, including the J&K Tenancy Bill, 2025 which is aimed at protecting the interests of landlords and tenants.

The assembly also passed a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 for enhancing the maximum age limit for holding the office of State Election Commissioner from 65 years to 70 years.

The House passed the bills through voice vote on the penultimate day of the autumn session.

The Tenancy Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier in the session, aims to establish a Rent Authority to regulate the renting of premises and protect the interests of landlords and tenants. It also aims to provide a speedy adjudication mechanism for the resolution of disputes and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The third bill passed by the assembly will enable the Special Tribunal to discharge the functions and powers of the Cooperative Appellate Tribunal by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.

The fourth bill, which was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday, amends and consolidates the laws relating to the regulation of employment and other conditions of service of workers employed in shops and establishments. PTI SSB MIJ KVK KVK