J-K Assembly passes resolution denouncing Pahalgam attack; Omar says he failed as CM

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and hinder progress.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary during a special session of the Assembly, was passed by voice vote. At the beginning of the session, House members observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the tragedy last week.

"The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution stated.

Concluding a discussion on the resolution, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and admitted that he failed in his responsibility of ensuring a safe return for tourists.

"The security in Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the elected government, but I will not use this opportunity (terror attack) to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood using the Pahalgam terror attack?" Underlining the impact of the ghastly attack on the entire country, he said, "From north to south and from east to west... from Arunachal to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala... the entire country has been affected by this attack." Abdullah said the Baisaran attack took place after a gap of 21 years. "We thought such attacks were a story of the past. Unfortunately, this (Pahalgam) attack has recreated a situation we hoped had been left behind. We never know when another such attack might take place. I do not have the words to seek forgiveness from the families who lost their dear ones," he said.

The chief minister, however, noted that even in the face of this inhuman and dastardly attack, a new ray of hope has emerged from Kashmir.

"For the first time in many years, I witnessed protests that were truly unified. No political party or leader orchestrated them, and no organised banners or candlelight marches were planned. The outrage and grief were spontaneous, coming straight from the hearts of the people. Every mosque observed silence" he said.

Abdullah emphasised that this change must be encouraged and strengthened. "We must boost and nurture this spirit of unity, compassion, and resilience that has emerged from among the people themselves," he added.

Addressing the Assembly earlier while moving the resolution, Deputy CM Choudhary said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025." He reiterated the House's unequivocal condemnation of the heinous and cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

Quoting the resolution, Choudhary said, "Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu and Kashmir and our nation.

This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families, the document stated. "We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need." It mentioned the supreme sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah who laid down his life while trying to save the tourists from the terrorist attack. "His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations." "This House commends the people of Kashmir and Jammu for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack.

"The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law," the resolution stated.

It also mentioned the Assembly's endorsement of diplomatic measures announced by the Centre following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security a day after the tragedy.

"This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack. It appeals to all sections of society, and in particular the media, to not fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of this attempted division cannot be overemphasised." It appealed to all states and Union territories to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling there, and to take all necessary measures to prevent their harassment, discrimination or intimidation.

"This House calls upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values," the resolution stated.