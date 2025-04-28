J-K Assembly passes resolution denouncing Pahalgam attack; Omar says he failed in his duty

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the Pahalgam terrorist attack and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and hinder progress.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary during a special session of the Assembly, was passed by voice vote. At the beginning of the session, House members observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the attack last week.

"The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution stated.

Concluding a discussion on the resolution, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and admitted that he failed in his responsibility of ensuring a safe return for tourists.

"As the chief minister and tourism minister of Jammu and Kashmir, I had invited these people here. It was my responsibility to ensure they were sent back safely to their homes. I could not send them back," he said.

Abdullah further said he had no words to apologise to them. "What could I have told a child whose father was stained with blood wounds, or to the woman who was just married? They were seeking answers as to what their mistake was, as they had come for the first time to enjoy holidays in Kashmir," he said.

He said the security in Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the elected government. "But I will not use this opportunity (terror attack) to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood or business rules using the Pahalgam terror attack?" Underlining the impact of the ghastly attack on the entire country, he said, "From north to south and from east to west... from Arunachal to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala... the entire country has been affected by this attack." Abdullah said the attack on civilians in Pahalgam took place after a gap of 21 years. "We thought such attacks were a story of the past. Unfortunately, this (Pahalgam) attack has recreated a situation we hoped had been left behind. We never know when another such attack might take place. I do not have the words to seek forgiveness from the families who lost their dear ones," he said.

The chief minister, however, noted that even in the face of this inhuman and dastardly attack, a new ray of hope has emerged from Kashmir.

"For the first time in many years, I witnessed protests that were truly unified. No political party or leader orchestrated them, and no organised banners or candlelight marches were planned. The outrage and grief were spontaneous, coming straight from the hearts of the people. Every mosque observed silence," he said.

Abdullah also emphasised that this change must be encouraged and strengthened. "We must boost and nurture this spirit of unity, compassion, and resilience that has emerged from among the people themselves," he added.

Addressing the Assembly earlier while moving the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhuman attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025." He reiterated the House's unequivocal condemnation of the heinous and cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

Quoting the resolution, Choudhary said, "Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu and Kashmir and our nation." This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families, the document stated. "We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share their grief and support them in their hour of need." It mentioned the supreme sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah who laid down his life while trying to save the tourists from the terrorist attack. "His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations." "This House commends the people of Kashmir and Jammu for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack.

"The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law," the resolution stated.

It also mentioned the Assembly's endorsement of diplomatic measures announced by the Centre following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security a day after the tragedy.

"This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack. It appeals to all sections of society, and in particular the media, to not fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of this attempted division cannot be overemphasised," the resolution said.

It appealed to all states and Union territories to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling there, and to take all necessary measures to prevent their harassment, discrimination or intimidation.

"This House calls upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values," the resolution stated. Speaking on the issue, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather emphasized the urgent need for all members of the House to collaborate in creating a safe and conducive atmosphere for tourists. He called upon everyone to unite in honouring the families who have lost their loved ones, ensuring their sacrifices are not in vain. He stressed the importance of unity in emerging stronger together.

"I urge all members of this esteemed House to rise and observe two minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the victims and to show solidarity with the affected families," he said.

Speaker Rather vehemently condemned this act and expressed deep condolences to the victims' families, pledging commitment to fostering communal harmony.

"We urge the government to take immediate measures to enhance the safety and security of tourists, residents, and students from outside the region. All members should collaborate diligently towards achieving this goal," Rather said.

Speaking in the House, leader of the Congress Legislative Party, G A Mir, also condemned the attack in the strongest terms, denouncing it as inhumane and barbaric. He highlighted nationwide protests against this cowardly act, emphasizing Congress''s unwavering support for government efforts to restore peace and ensure the safety of the nation.

"Congress stands united in supporting the government's initiatives aimed at safeguarding the country and restoring peace and normalcy. We have passed a resolution reaffirming our full backing for any necessary security measures," he said.

Later, Speaker Rather adjourned the House sine die.