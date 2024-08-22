J-K Assembly polls: Over 23 lakh voters in 24 constituencies eligible to cast ballots in first phase

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) More than 23 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise in 24 constituencies going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, officials said on Thursday.

More than 23.27 lakh people, including 1.23 lakh first-time voters, are eligible to vote in the first phase of the polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said. Polling will be held in 24 assembly constituencies in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase.

"As per the latest data of electoral rolls available, there are a total of 23,27,543 lakh voters, who are eligible to vote during the Phase 1. Out of them, there are 11,76,441 male voters and 11,51,042 female voters, along with 60 third gender electors," the CEO said in a statement.

Underscoring the role played by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening the democracy, Pole said that 5.66 lakh youth, aged between 18-29 years, are eligible to vote in the first phase. These young electors include 1,23,922 first-time voters -- 65,542 male and 58,380 female, the statement mentioned.

In the first phase, 28,310 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to cast their vote.

Twenty-four assembly constituencies, both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, are going to polls on September 18.

The notification has been issued for Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam districts in Kashmir division, and Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts in Jammu division.

In Kashmir division, 16 assembly constituencies comprising Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam are going to polls.

In Jammu division, eight constituencies -- Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal -- are scheduled to go for polls in the first phase.

The notification for the phase was issued on August 20 and last date for filing the nominations is August 27. PTI SSB BHJ BHJ