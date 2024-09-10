J-K Assembly polls: Over 2,300 poll-related permissions given to political parties, candidates

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) Over 2,350 permissions related to for election campaigns were given to political parties and contesting candidates since the electoral process for assembly elections commenced in Jammu and Kashmir last month, an official release said on Tuesday.
J&K Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole has urged upon the candidates and political parties participating in the assembly elections to utilise the 'Suvidha' application and platform, designed to streamline the application process for various permissions required during election campaigns.
The portal serves as a one-stop solution, empowering the candidates and political parties to apply for and obtain permissions efficiently and conveniently.
With a user-friendly interface and robust features, the App simplifies the process, ensuring that all necessary permissions are acquired in a timely manner, thereby enabling seamless campaign activities, the statement said.
"A total of 3,178 cases of permission requests were received for general elections to legislative assembly in J&K and out of these, 2,350 permission requests which were completed in all respects were accepted by the competent authorities," the statement issued by the office of the chief electoral officer said.
It said 336 requests which were lacking in fulfilment of requisite formalities were rejected, while 241 requests are still under process at the level of various competent authorities to issue the permissions.
"As many as 158 requests are still pending at various levels for want of NOCs etc, while 93 requests were cancelled on the basis of insufficient/ incomplete formalities submitted by the applicants in spite of ample time given to them to submit the same," the statement said.
Detailing the permissions, it said 437 for permission to hold meeting with loud speaker, 278 for permission to hold meeting without loud speaker, 217 applications were accepted for door to door canvassing, 28 for helicopter and helipad and 54 for opening of temporary party office.
A total of 111 requests to permit street corner meetings and loud speaker, 66 for permit to take out procession, 304 for rally, 88 for displaying banner and flags, 73 for displaying poster, hoarding and unipole; 79 for vehicle permit, 32 for vehicle permit (intra-district), and 426 for vehicle with loudspeaker permit were given, the statement said.
Additionally, 21 permissions were given for one vehicle for complete assembly area for the candidate, 11 seeking one vehicle for complete assembly area for the candidate election agent and six seeking one vehicle per assembly segment for the party or party worker.
Also, 15 applications seeking vehicle for star campaigners and party office-bearers were accepted, along with 10 vehicle permission for transport of campaigning or publicity material by recognised political party and 40 vehicle permission for within assembly constituency. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS